The Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) has decided to deploy Aireon’s space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B).

Under the agreement, Aireon will deploy its surveillance system across ASECNA’s six flight information regions (FIR), including Antananarivo, Brazzaville, Dakar Terrestrial, Dakar Oceanic, N’djamena and Niamey, early next year.

According to Aireon, space-based ADS-B surveillance strengthens existing ground-based systems as it covers oceanic, polar and remote regions.

ASECNA director-general Mohamed Moussa said: “Expanding ATS surveillance across key oceanic airspaces will allow us to more easily partner with regional ANSPs in these important corridors. Today’s announcement reinforces our decades-long commitment to creating a seamless African sky.”

The two companies have been collaborating since 2014 when they started conducting studies to enhance safety and efficiency in ASECNA’s airspace.



Last year, ASECNA announced its plan to deploy the space-based ADS-B in its terrestrial airspace.

The technology will provide 100% real-time air traffic surveillance to ASECNA across 16.1 million square-kilometres of controlled airspace. It will provide benefits such as improved efficiency, cost savings and safety while reducing emissions.

Aireon CEO Don Thoma said: “Aireon congratulates ASECNA on their leadership in deploying space-based ADS-B data in the AFI region.

“Space-based ADS-B data will be available across all six flight information regions of ASECNA, and this partnership extends the collaboration and the benefits of safety and efficiency to ASECNA’s region.”