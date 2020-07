Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Engineering simulation software developer Ansys and all-electric airplane race Air Race E have partnered to develop advanced electric aircraft.

Under this collaboration, engineering teams from Air Race E are developing cleaner, faster and highly advanced electric aircraft while leveraging Ansys’ simulation solutions.

Ansys technologies will support in designing innovative all-electric race planes, which will be competing in the 2021 Air Race E World Championship.

Air Race Events founder and CEO Jeff Zaltman said: “Lacking historical design precedent for these highly sophisticated electric aircraft, simulation remains the only way to safely develop innovative technologies under incredibly tight deadlines.

“Partnering with Ansys, Air Race E teams will leverage leading-edge simulation technology to design new aircraft, achieve world-class performance levels and cross the finish line at incredible speeds.



“These advances will help usher in the next chapter of electric aviation.”

Flying at 400km/h on a tight oval racing circuit, the aircraft requires the safe handling of the power electronics and battery management system.

Ansys senior vice-president Shane Emswiler said: “Ansys’ portfolio of physics-based and system-level simulation technologies will enable the design of cutting-edge electric systems to increase the efficiency of each aircraft, maximise power output throughout the demanding races and redefine what is possible in electric aviation.”

In October last year, turbomachinery manufacturer Turbotech also implemented Ansys simulation solutions to develop the next generation of engines.