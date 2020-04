The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has released a survey on the commercial space industry standardisation.

The survey has been launched after a stakeholder meeting on 31 January this year.

It was held to explore ways to facilitate the ongoing coordination via an ANSI standardisation collaborative and development of a roadmap for the industry.

Under this survey, ANSI is inviting comments from interested stakeholders on various topics such as key priorities, coordination, and more.

The feedback is required to be sent by 15 May.



ANSI president and CEO S Joe Bhatia said: “Standards and conformity assessment have a critical role to play in supporting the public policy framework and helping to ensure a safe commercial space industry ecosystem.

“ANSI is releasing this survey to continue a dialogue on the key issues that need to be addressed to further inform how the standardisation community can most effectively respond to this national priority.”

The ANSI and commercial space industry stakeholders have been engaged in talks since mid-2019.

A report from investment firm Space Angels stated last year saw the largest space investment on record.

In the last ten years, more than $25bn has been invested in 535 unique space companies.

According to a forecast by Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the global space economy may exceed $1tn in the next two decades.