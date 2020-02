Japanese airline group ANA Holdings has announced plans to purchase up to 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

In a deal exceeding $5bn at list prices, Boeing will deliver 11 787-10s and one 787-9 with options for five 787-9s.

In addition to these, the carrier plans to acquire three new 787-9 planes from Atlantis Aviation Corporation.

Once finalised, the order will be ANA’s sixth order for the ‘ultra-efficient and passenger-pleasing’ Dreamliner.

It will also take its 787 order book to more than 100 aircraft.



The planes are powered by GE’s GEnx-1B engines, which help reduce fuel efficiency per seat of the 787-10 by 25%. The noise footprint of the 787 fleet is reduced by 60%.

ANA and ANA HD executive vice-president Yutaka Ito said: “Boeing’s 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically-advanced aircraft.

“These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet even more eco-friendly and further reduce noise output.”

The carrier first ordered the 787 Dreamliner in 2004 and is also the world’s biggest 787 operator with 71 airplanes in its fleet and 12 more to be delivered prior to the latest agreement.

ANA is also the launch customer for Boeing’s new 777X.

Boeing Company Commercial Sales and Marketing senior vice-president Ihssane Mounir said: “We are truly honoured that ANA HD is coming back to order more 787 planes with plans to boost their Dreamliner fleet to more than 100 jets.”