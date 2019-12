Professional grade drones supplier American Aerospace Technologies (AATI) has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) service provider PAE ISR’s assets.

US-based PAE ISR specialises in delivering intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and services to government agencies, Nato, and other international organisations.

PAE ISR is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and systems integrator for the Resolute Eagle, a long-endurance Group 3 UAS.

The move is part of the company’s strategic divestiture of its OEM business.

The deal was financed by Riva Ridge Capital Management and will enhance AATI’s portfolio in the UAS market.



AATI founder and chief executive officer David Yoel said: “With the acquisition of PAE ISR’s assets, we are extending the product depth and customer penetration of AATI. The widely recognised capabilities and proficiency of the Resolute Eagle is a natural fit with our existing portfolio.

“We see enormous potential for beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) UAS in critical infrastructure applications. As we enter the era of unmanned commercial aviation, this acquisition gives us an expanded presence in the rapidly accelerating BVLOS UAS market.”

The Resolute Eagle is capable of conventional take-off and landing, as well as a hybrid vertical take-off and landing.

AATI provides airborne intelligence and communications systems for oil andgas and other critical infrastructure operators.

The company is also the OEM of the InstiMaps Automated Threat Detection System, which is integrated with the Resolute Eagle.