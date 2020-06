Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider Altitude Angel has entered a partnership with global mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat.

The collaboration will focus on advanced flight tracking and management development for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) ‘even [in] the most challenging of circumstances’.

As part of this partnership, the two companies will jointly develop a ‘Pop-Up UTM’ capability.

This technology will be based on the Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM platform and would eliminate the use of ground-based communications infrastructure. It will be designed to manage beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) UAV flights from anywhere and anytime.

Inmarsat will offer its global network of satellites and experience in air traffic management (ATM) communications for the capability.



Inmarsat Aviation UAVs and UTM senior director Anthony Spouncer said: “Inmarsat is excited to partner with Altitude Angel on this ground-breaking technology, which allows UAV flights to operate quickly, efficiently and safely.

“Inmarsat is uniquely positioned to act as a catalyst for the safe and rapid growth of the unmanned aerial systems sector due to our state-of-the-art global satellite network, decades of experience in keeping aircraft safe through communications, navigation and surveillance services, and relationships with air traffic management providers worldwide. Choosing a relevant and enticing survey incentive can safeguard your budget and data quality. Please take my survey now

“We also bring a first-hand experience of working with international aid organisations to deliver emergency communications in remote areas.”

The partnership will initially develop the Pop-Up UTM to meet the unmanned traffic management needs of blue light emergency services and first responders.

Emergency services can leverage this technology to manage UAVs remotely.