Regional feeder airline Airlink has signed an agreement with South African Airways (SAA) for the re-accommodation of SAA tickets.

Under this agreement, Airlink will re-issue and re-accommodate SAA (083) tickets issued on Airlink SA8 flights on Airlink (749) tickets. It applies to tickets issued after 6 December 2019 and will enable travel on future Airlink 4Z flights.

The agreement will see the ticket sale revenue, along with liability for service delivery being transferred to Airlink.

Further, Airlink will be barred from re-bookings until the re-accommodations have been realised.

Last month, the carrier revealed that it is working with SAA on a solution for revalidation and re-accommodation of SAA issued tickets and vouchers.



The re-accommodation of 083 tickets will begin immediately.

Airlink MD and CEO Rodger Foster said: “This process is time-consuming and we thank our travel partners and customers for their patience whilst our team of ticketing agents processes the ticket re-accommodation and re-issuing.”

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Airlink and SAA decided in January to replace their franchise arrangement with an interline agreement.

In a statement, the regional airline said: “Airlink apologises to our valued customers and travel trade partners for the inconvenience of the prolonged wait in reaching this positive outcome. Airlink regrets the inconvenience to customers who purchased SAA tickets prior to 6 December 2019 on Airlink flights.”