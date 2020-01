European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has decided to set up a new digitally enabled A321 line at its Lagardère facility in Toulouse, France.

The decision aligns with the company’s plan to upgrade its overall production system and enhance industrial capacity and flexibility for A321 production.

Airbus will add the line at the existing A380 Lagardère facility by mid-2022.

This is part of its strategy to modernise the A320 production system in the French city. According to the company, enhancing operations at Toulouse will benefit Airbus in terms of investment cost, resources, time to market and more.

Airbus chief operating officer Michael Schoellhorn said: “We are enjoying unprecedented high demand for our winning A320neo family and especially its A321 Long Range (LR) and Xtra Long Range (XLR) derivatives.



“In order to optimise the industrial flow, we have decided to increase our global A321 production capacity and flexibility, as well as to establish a next-generation final assembly line in Toulouse.”

Airbus’ facility in Hamburg is currently the company’s only final assembly line for A321s in Europe.

Besides this, the company’s facility in Mobile, Alabama, USA, also assembles and supplies the A321.

The aircraft is part of the A320neo Family, which is one of the largest selling single-aisle aircraft. More than 7,100 aircraft have so far been sold to over 110 customers.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) recently signed a purchase agreement with Airbus to deliver 40 additional A321neo aircraft.