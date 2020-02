Indonesian scheduled airline Batik Air has taken the delivery of its first A320neo aircraft from manufacturer Airbus.

This delivery marks the 46th Airbus aircraft for Batik Air. The Lion Group-owned carrier now owns a fleet of 44 A320 family aircraft and one A330-300.

Featuring the advanced technologies, including new-generation engines and Sharklets, the new aircraft has recorded reduced fuel consumption by at least 15% at the time of delivery. The figure will increase to 20% by 2020.

Coming in a 156-seat configuration, which comprises 12 Business Class and 144 Economy seats, the aircraft is the widest single-aisle cabin among its category.

Batik Air will deploy the new A320neo on its regional services and increase its capacity.



It has also organised a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of its first A320neo at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia.

At the end of December 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 7,100 firm orders from over 100 customers worldwide.

Earlier this month, Singapore aircraft leasing enterprise BOC Aviation made a firm order of 20 new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Last month, the manufacturer revealed its plan to set up a new digitally enabled A320neo family aircraft’s A321 production line at its Lagardère facility in Toulouse, France. The company has a strategy in place to modernise the A320 production system in the city.

Until November 2019, Airbus received 15,335 orders for the A320 family, 9,142 of which have been delivered.