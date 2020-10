Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus’ business unit Airbus Corporate Jets has secured the first six ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft order.

Swiss aviation company Comlux has placed order for two aircraft, while undisclosed customers have agreed to acquire the remaining four units.

The orders follow the launch of the ACJ TwoTwenty business jet.

The first ACJ TwoTwenty of Comlux Aviation is expected to enter service by early 2023.

Comlux executive chairman and CEO Richard Gaona said: “We are proud to be the launch customer of the Airbus’ newest family member, the ACJ TwoTwenty and the selected partner to outfit the cabin in our completion centre in Indianapolis.



“We have worked jointly with ACJ and shared our long experience in operating and completing all types of aircraft to allow the new Bizjet to offer more comfort and the latest cabin innovations available in the industry.

“Thanks to the unique combination of intercontinental range, comfort, extra space and second-to-none economics, we are convinced the aircraft will be a winner in the business aviation market.”

According to Airbus, a flexible cabin catalogue supports customers to customise the cabin interior for their ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft.

Comlux’s aircraft will feature the business and guest lounge, with a private entertainment space and suite, including a bathroom.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is developed based on Airbus’ A220-100 and will have an increased range enabling the aircraft to fly up to 5,650nm/10,500km.

ACJ220 Modern Club4. Credit: Airbus S.A.S.