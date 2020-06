Advanced aluminium products and solutions maker Constellium has been awarded a multi-year contract by aerospace and defence company Airbus.

The contract value has been disclosed and it covers support for all programmes of Airbus.

Under the ten-year agreement, Constellium will deliver various advanced aerospace aluminium rolled and extruded solutions to Airbus.

The company will supply wing skin panels, fuselage panels sheets, and rectangular and pre-machined plates.

It will also continue offering its proven technology Airware, which as introduced on the A350XWB in 2010. It is Constellium’s proprietary aluminium-lithium alloy solutions for aircraft structure.



The company will supply these products and solutions from its plants in Issoire and Montreuil-Juigné, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia, US.

Constellium CEO Jean-Marc Germain said: “This agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between Constellium and Airbus and further demonstrates the leadership role that Constellium holds in the market for advanced aluminium products and solutions.

“We look forward to working with Airbus to continue growing our relationship through our comprehensive product development, manufacturing, supply chain and recycling capabilities.”

Headquartered in Paris, France, Constelllium develops aluminium products for various markets and applications, including automotive and packaging. It operates more than 25 plants.

In March 2016, Constellium signed a contract with Airbus to supply with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled products for airframes.