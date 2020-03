Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Airbus has confirmed that an employee at its site in Madrid, Spain, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The employee is receiving the required medical attention.

To avoid spreading of the virus, all co-workers have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days if they had been in direct contact with the employee.



Airbus is closely monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and its impact on its operations employees, customers and suppliers across the globe.

Regulations announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authority guidance have been implemented by the company to maintain workplace safety.

In addition, staff, customers and visitors at Airbus sites worldwide are required to self-declare their travel history.

Travel to high-risk regions has also been restricted.

In a statement, the company said: “Health and safety is our number one priority.

“Airbus is following medical protocols from global and national health authorities and has implemented staff guidelines in relation to social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to Airbus.”

In a separate development, Spain is set to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Health has reported that the number of cases in Spain has increased to 4,209, with 120 deaths and 189 recoveries.

Deaths from Covid-19 have exceeded 4,700 globally with more than 128,330 confirmed infections and 68,300 recoveries, as of the end of 12 March.