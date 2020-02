Aerospace company Airbus is in advanced talks to acquire Bombardier’s remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet programme.

Airbus is likely to acquire the remaining 33.58% stake from Bombardier in the A220 programme.

The deal is expected to be completed as early as 13 February.

Initially named as C Series, the Bombardier jetliner was rebranded as A220 after Airbus acquired a 50.1% stake from the former in July 2018.

A220 Family has two variants, A220-100 and A220-300, and is made explicitly for the 100-150 seat market. The parts of the two aircraft are 99% the same.



The two aircraft are powered by twin Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines specifically designed for the A220.

Bombardier is considering additional asset sales after going through financial difficulties in 2015, resulting from investment in technologically advanced narrow body.

It is not yet known if the deal will materialise.

In 2018, Bombardier ceded the control of the programme to Airbus for a token C$1 as it was trying to improve its finances. The company has a minority stake alongside Quebec, a Canadian province.

Since the acquisition of majority shares in the programme, Airbus secured up to 658 orders for the aircraft until 31 January.

The manufacturer also delivered 48 A220 jets in 2019.

Last month, Aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) finalised an order with Airbus for 20 A220 aircraft.