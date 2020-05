Aerospace company Airbus has developed a solution for airlines to transform their A330 and A350 family aircraft for pure cargo operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The solution will allow the airlines to create additional cargo capacity by removing the economy-class seats of their widebody aircraft.

This will enable quick and direct deployment of freight pallets onto the cabin floor seat tracks while reducing ‘wear and tear’ of the seats.

The modification will also enable airlines to continue business and address the global ‘belly-freight’ air cargo capacity shortage due to long-haul aircraft grounding.

Additionally, it will address the increasing demand for humanitarian flights to transport medical equipment and other supplies rapidly.



The modification is offered as an Airbus Service Bulletin (SB) for operators, where Airbus will define the engineering work scope.

It includes the removal of the seats and inflight entertainment (IFE), installation of cargo pallets and associated safety equipment.

It also included re-installation of the original cabin elements for passenger operations. The SB approach will be valid after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

The company will be responsible for the procurement process of the one-time certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Recently, Airbus announced plans to furlough 3,200 staff members at the Broughton facility in Wales, UK.

Earlier this month, the company temporarily halted operations at two of the facilities in Germany and one facility in Alabama, US, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.