Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airbus Canada has handed over the A220 material management services to aircraft component and service provider Satair.

The A220 programme is headquartered in Mirabel, Canada, along with main customer services functions such as engineering expertise and 24/7/365 Customer Response Centre.

For Airbus, the move is a significant step in the further overall integration of the A220 programme.

Airbus Canada A220 customer services, customer satisfaction and product policy senior vice-president Rob Dewar said: “All A220 customers will benefit from the same level of service and global network offered by Satair on all other Airbus platforms.

“This is a significant contributor to improving the overall satisfaction of our growing A220 customer base worldwide.”



The transition of A220 material management services officially commences on 1 July with Satair working in coordination with the A220 programme team in Airbus Canada.

Satair is in charge of various value-adding activities, including planning and inventory; purchasing; quality inspection; certification; warehousing and distribution; customer order handling; 24/7 AOG handling; initial provisioning and tool lease.

The firm will also develop the areas of parts lease, repair and exchange for the programme.

As of the end of July, the A220 programme’s order book comprises 642 A220 aircraft.

Satair CEO Bart Reijnen said: “Satair’s footprint of service centres and warehouses will contribute to a greater scope of spare parts available for all A220 operators.

“Customers can look forward to leveraging Satair’s global presence.

“We are very proud to be supporting the A220 aircraft with our strong Satair organisation.”

In May, Airbus unveiled the new 270,000ft² A220 commercial aircraft final assembly line (FAL) in Mobile, Alabama, US.