National flag carrier Air Canada has introduced a new personal safety and aircraft grooming programme amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Named as CleanCare+, the new programme is designed to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and assure the safety and wellbeing of its customers through all travel stages.

It includes various measures such as seat assignment policies to allow for more personal space in Economy Class on all flights until 30 June.



All Air Canada passengers will be subjected to an infrared temperature check at all airports starting 15 May.

It will also begin distributing care kits containing hand sanitisers and other medical-related supplies to all customers.

Air Canada president and chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu said: “With Air Canada CleanCare+, we are introducing a comprehensive new programme to give each customer added assurance for their wellbeing throughout all stages of their journey – and we intend to continue enhancing Air Canada CleanCare+ where we can with best practices from around the world, including increased use of screening tools, such as blood oxygen level testing, as they become available.”

The carrier will also strengthen the cabin grooming standards with the introduction of electrostatic spraying of cabin interiors.

Last month, the company decided to close all scheduled services to the US after 26 April following an agreement between Canada and the US to continue to enforce border restrictions by 30 more days due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Air Canada reported an operating loss of $433m in the first quarter of 2020 compared with an operating income of $127m last year.