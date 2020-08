Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airbus Helicopters Inc. (AHI) has delivered a new H125 helicopter to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Specially designed for the CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO), the helicopter is the first of 16 units to be delivered.

The new helicopter was put through testing at Airbus Helicopters’ facility in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The delivery is part of AMO’s collaboration with AHI under its long-term fleet upgrade initiative.

AMO deputy executive assistant commissioner Steve Boyer said: “Our mission is to safeguard the nation by anticipating and confronting security threats.



“Airbus Helicopters’ continued commitment to designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products will enable AMO personnel to successfully and safely carry out this mission.”

Airbus developed the new aircraft to meet the requirements of AMO for use in various missions. The aircraft is subjected to nearly 30 supplemental type certificates (STCs).

The H125 features dual hydraulics, dual-channel engine FADEC, a crash-resistant fuel system and advanced glass-panel cockpit displays.

Airbus noted that the remaining aircraft are being manufactured at its facility in Columbus, Mississippi, US.

The site also builds the UH-72A Lakota for the US Army.

Earlier this month, the Chilean Red Cross, Servicios Aereos Kipreos and Servicios Aereos SumaAir, along with Airbus Foundation, partnered and used H125 to transport medical supplies.

Last month, Airbus Helicopters’ VSR700 unmanned aerial system (UAS) prototype successfully conducted its maiden free flight at a drone test centre near Aix-en-Provence in France.