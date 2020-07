Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Additive manufactured aerospace part solutions provider Additive Flight Solutions (AFS) has received AS9100D Certification.

A joint venture between Stratasys and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), AFS is now registered by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).

AFS leverages additive manufacturing experience of Stratasys, along with SIAEC’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) to expedite the adoption of 3D-printed parts.

These 3D-printed parts are used for commercial and military aviation, as well as other industrial applications.

AFS DGM Stefan Roeding said: “From individual part weight reduction to a more comfortable layout and design, the future of aircraft interiors is set to take-off in innovative ways. Apart from being a competitive advantage, achieving AS9100D is a significant milestone for AFS and our parent companies.



“This certification validates our commitment to drive the development of aerospace applications and deliver reliable and precisely engineered solutions. It gives us immense pride in attaining this globally recognised mark of excellence.”

The AS9100D certification helps aircraft component manufacturing suppliers such as AFS to provide products and services that meet customer demands while complying with all applicable regulatory and statutory requirements.

The company provides industry-grade parts and services used in interior aeroplane cabins to local and global manufacturers.

The 3D-printed parts mainly serve as replacements parts in the interior cabin environment.

The certification will also enable AFS to partner with manufacturers as it adheres to the stringent requirements across industry applications.