Aerospace services provider Aery Aviation has secured a modernisation contract from a long-time global customer.

As part of this contract, Aery will perform body interior/galley reconfiguration upgrades on the undisclosed client’s V-VIP aircraft fleet of Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

The company will develop a VIP aircraft galley water system solution and be responsible for activities ranging from design, engineering, installation to certification.

The new systems will be designed according to customer specifications. Aery’s solution will transform the current galley potable water source system on the VIP aircraft into a fresh (bottled) water system.

Aery Aviation vice-president Scott Beale said: “This important project provides our valued customer with the modern upgrades it desires with Aery’s turnkey solution and minimal interruption to its flight department operations.”



Work under the contract will be carried out at the company’s Newport News, Virginia corporate headquarters.

Installation and modification of the galley will be performed by an Aery ‘Go Team’ at the customer’s facility.

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This is expected to result in cost savings as the aircraft need not be relocated for the modifications while ensuring minimum downtime.

In a statement, the company said: “We are estimating less than 30 days per aircraft to complete the project.”

Founded in 2016, Aery Aviation provides full commercial and government services.

It provides flight operations solutions for critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments, as well as selected corporations and individuals in the private sector.