Gloabl carrier Aeromexico and some of its affiliates have filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the US.

The carrier is planning for a sustainable financial restructuring process to maintain stability. It will also address the impact of Covid-19 by implementing required operational changes.

Aeromexico will maintain regular operations and keep all current tickets, reservations, electronic vouchers, and Premier Points valid.

It will also continue to operate in accordance with existing permits and concessions during the restructuring.

Aeromexico chief executive officer Andrés Conesa said: “Our industry faces unprecedented challenges due to significant declines in demand for air transportation.



“We are committed to taking the necessary measures so that we can operate effectively in this new landscape and be well prepared for a successful future when the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us.

“We expect to utilise the Chapter 11 process to strengthen our financial position, obtain new financing, and increase our liquidity, and create a sustainable platform to succeed in an uncertain global economy.”

The carrier expects its domestic flights to increase by twofold and international flights by four times this month.

The bankruptcy protection will not affect its employees’ everyday activities related to their employment. They will keep receiving payment and benefits.

Last month, South American carrier LATAM Airlines along with its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the US, initiated the voluntary reorganisation and restructuring.

In April, Virgin Australia Holdings entered voluntary administration seeking bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.