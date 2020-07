Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Trade organisation ADS has provided an update on its ‘UK Aerospace Supply Chain Task Force’.

The UK taskforce has been formed in consultation with industry leaders to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on critical UK aerospace suppliers.

It seeks to provide short-term support to help them continue their business during this crisis and ensure the UK supply chain’s long-term competitiveness.

It will also coordinate support to enable recapitalisation and investments in strategic capabilities.

Members of the UK task force include Airbus, Bombardier, Spirit, GKN, Rolls Royce, Collins, and SAFRAN.



The group also has representation from the supply chain and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

UK Taskforce Chair Tom Williams said: “We understand that industry stakeholders will have several questions about the task force and its activities, so the taskforce team have kindly put together answers below to some frequently asked questions to help understand the task force and its activities further, which we hope will be useful.

“We will look to provide further updates as we progress through the task force activities, and in the meantime, we thank you for the tremendous enthusiasm and support you have provided to the task force.”

Following their initial meeting on 2 June, the task force has built a database of a small number of critical suppliers and will determine those who require quick support.

The initial activity will be followed by two more phases to include a bigger number of suppliers.

Last month, ADS Group urged the government to support the aerospace sector, which is currently at risk because of the Covid-19 pandemic.