Airbus business unit Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has secured the first A321LR order for two aircraft from technical aircraft services provider Lufthansa Technik.

A member of the A320neo Family, the A321LR reduces fuel savings by 30% and noise footprint by nearly 50% when compared with earlier generation competitor aircraft.

Designed for long-range routes, the aircraft has a range of up to 4,000nm (7,400km) with 206 passengers. It received more than 7,400 orders from over 110 customers.

ACJ president Benoit Defforge said: “We are thrilled Lufthansa Technik has become the launch customer for the ACJ long-range version of the world’s best-selling A321neo.

“The ACJ320 Family features the widest cabin of any single-aisle aircraft in the sky, providing the greatest passenger comfort and intercontinental range.



“Lufthansa Technik and the German Government have a long-standing relationship with Airbus and we are proud of this new milestone order with us.”

Lufthansa Technik ordered a total of five Airbus aircraft, including three ACJ350-900s and two A321LRs, on behalf of the German Government.

These aircraft will be operated by the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) and can carry up to 163 passengers, up to six intensive care patients and up to 12 medium care patients.

They can be deployed for various types of missions such as troop transport, different MedEvac role setups (medical evacuation).

Last September, Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana received its first Airbus A321LR on lease from American company Air Lease Corporation.

Last month, Airbus reduced production of wide-body A350 aircraft to five jets a month following a loss in the first half of this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.