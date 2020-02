AAR Aircraft Services Trois-Rivières ULC and flag carrier Air Canada have signed a letter of intent (LoI) for airframe maintenance Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The CoE is being planned for development at AAR’s Trois-Rivières MRO in Quebec, Canada.

AAR’s Trois-Rivières facility currently maintains Air Canada’s existing A320 fleet and E190 fleet.

The agreement will enable AAR to extend heavy maintenance services for Air Canada.

The infrastructure investments in the Trois-Rivières facility will allow AAR to offer services for the airline’s wide-body Airbus A330 fleet. The company will continue to deliver maintenance services for the A320 family, including the A321-neo.



The new centre will also attract other A330 operators and is expected to generate additional aircraft mechanic jobs in Trois-Rivières.

The completion of the LoI, which is regarding a ten-year renewable agreement for airframe maintenance, depends on the takeover of Transat AT.

It is also subject to approvals from the respective board of directors, as well as the terms related to large-scale airframe maintenance agreements.

Air Canada operations senior vice-president Rich Steer said: “From our very first project in Trois-Rivières, we’ve seen a strong commitment to quality, safety and operational performance.

“With our largest hub a short distance away, we’re excited to have a trusted partner like AAR with a similar commitment to excellence, and also proud to be supporting heavy maintenance work in Quebec, especially on wide-body aircraft.

“This contract for additional work in Trois-Rivières represents a long-term investment in increased airframe maintenance in Quebec.”

Air Canada had proposed to acquire Transat in a $720m deal, which is awaiting regulatory approval.

In October 2019, AAR expanded its component repair services agreement with BAE Systems Regional Aircraft.