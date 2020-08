Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Satellite and terrestrial telecommunications network provider SES has contracted Boeing to construct four more 702X satellites.

The move is part of the content connectivity provider’s plan to expand the O3b mPOWER satellites in its Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to 11.

These new satellites will help enhance the company’s MEO constellation output and efficiency.

It will also deliver connectivity services to a single user reaching from 50Mbps to multiple gigabits per second.

Through this system, users such as telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, enterprises, aircraft and ship operators, as well as others can link their core network or increase global Cloud access.



SES CEO Steve Collar said: “As SES expands the O3b mPOWER constellation from seven to 11 satellites, Boeing and SES have agreed to collaborate to develop commercially-based service offerings and capabilities for the US Government.

“We have built our network around a multi-orbit, multi-frequency, high-throughput, flexible and open architecture increasingly of value to government users.

“We are looking forward to the first launch of O3b mPOWER and excited to extend our partnership with Boeing.”

Boeing is currently developing the first seven O3b mPOWER satellites for SES. The first set of satellites are scheduled for launch next year.

In addition to this, the two sides agreed to work on the development of commercially based service offerings and capabilities leveraging existing and potential SES MEO satellites.

Boeing Commercial Satellite Systems president Chris Johnson said: “Our partnership with SES provides its customers with a major advantage in scale, service quality, and speed.”

Last month, Boeing extended contract to continue supporting operations of the International Space Station (ISS) through September 2024.