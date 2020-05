Cyprus has announced a contingency plan to cover medical costs if tourists fall ill with Covid-19 as part of efforts to encourage the return of tourism. This measure will give reassurance to travellers that are concerned about health and safety, as well as the financial cost of visiting the island.

Dedicated quarantine hotels would be set up by the government, covering the cost of accommodation, food, drink and medicine. A 100-bed hospital will cater exclusively to travellers who test positive and around 112 intensive care units, fitted with 200 respirators, will be reserved for the sickest patients. Meanwhile, a 500-room ‘quarantine hotel’ will also be available for patients’ family members.

According to GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Consumer Survey, nearly two-thirds (60%) of respondents globally are always or often influenced by how well a product / service aligns with their time and money constraints. This percentage highlights the importance of appealing to customers financially, something that Cyprus is achieving with its latest contingency plan.



Travellers will need reassurance that they will not contract Covid-19 in the first place

Cyprus’ decision to cover the costs of any Covid-19 healthcare is undoubtedly a positive step forward. However, customers will still need reassurances that they will not catch coronavirus. According to GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Consumer Survey, 80% of global respondents are extremely or quite concerned about the Covid-19 outbreak. Furthermore, 49% are interested in news about initiatives adopted by the brand during the coronavirus pandemic period. These figures highlight the need for countries like Cyprus to address holidaymakers concerns.

As a result, Cyprus has announced a number of stringent measures. International air arrivals to Cyprus will be made to undergo a coronavirus test three days before departure, passengers will then be made to present their test certificate before boarding the plane and may have to wear masks throughout the flight. Other measures will see temperatures being taken on arrival, as well as the completion of a ‘COVID-19 Traveler Declaration’ list, detailing all travel from 14 days prior to any trip into Cyprus.

These measures will go some way to reassuring potential holidaymakers that Cyprus is a safe country to visit, giving its tourism industry every opportunity of a strong recovery.

Tourism is essential to Cyprus’ economy

It is estimated that over a fifth of Cyprus’ entire GDP is made up by its travel and tourism sector. This underlines the importance of travellers returning to the island as soon as possible. The measures outlined above provide confidence that the country will be fully prepared for the arrival of tourists and will do the upmost to keep them safe. Latest reports from Tourism Demand and Flow in Cyprus, 2011 – 2020: Domestic & International Trips Analytics Or to search over 50,000 other reports please visit GlobalData Report Store

