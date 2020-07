On 21 July, the EU agreed on a €1.8tr budget intended to aid the economies of member states in their recoveries from the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget includes a €1.07tr baseline budget and a €750bn recovery package of grants and loans. However, the budget cuts funding for space projects across the next seven years. In addition, the overall space budget has been reduced from €16bn in 2019 to €13.2bn, a reduction of 17.5%.

Harry Boneham, Associate Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The reduction in the space budget is not surprising, coming in the austere context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The EU has cut science and research funding generally, with even the flagship research programme, Horizon Europe, having its budget reduced by €5bn. In addition to this, the budget had been expected to be reduced in order to reflect the loss of British funding, following the exit of the UK from the EU. In May, a revised budget proposal, reflecting the UK’s exit allocated €15.2bn for space, a reduction of 5%. However, funding has now been further reduced. Although all budgets have been cut, there has been an effort to protect major programmes such as Galileo and Copernicus. The budgets for these programmes while reduced are less severely impacted than other smaller programmes such as GovSatCom and space situational awareness investments.

“While the overall space budget has been reduced by 17.5%, the budgets for Galileo and Copernicus have declined by 17.5% and 17.07% respectively. In comparison, the budget for other programmes such as GovSatCom has been cut by 21.6%. The reduction of the budget has been concentrated on other programmes. This demonstrates that the EU, while cognisant of the financial pressures brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, remains committed to maintaining the Galileo and Copernicus programs, at the expense of other investments.”

